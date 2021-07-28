From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, under the umbrella of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have promised to roll out programmes that will strengthen the capacities to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and poverty in Nigeria.

PGF also acknowledged the contributions of Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi State through insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of responding to challenges of governance.

Felicitating with Governor Umahi on his 58th birthday celebrations, the PGF in a statement signed by its Chairman Governors Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, equally commended his leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria.

“PGF joins all Nigerians, to celebrate with David Nweze Umahi, Governor of Ebonyi State on his 58th birthday. We celebrate this special occasion with your family, the good people of Ebonyi State and other well-meaning Nigerians.

“We in particular, wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria. Under the leadership of our party, APC, since you joined us, we acknowledge your contributions through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of responding to challenges of governance both in Eboyi State and at the national level,” the governors noted in the statement.

On what to expect from them, they said: “Once more, as we rejoice with Governor Umahi, we also reaffirm commitment of Progressive Governors to roll out programmes that would strengthen the capacities of APC governments at all levels to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and poverty in Nigeria.

“Congratulations and Happy Birthday to His Excellency David Nweze Umahi,” they noted in the statement.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.