From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors under the auspices of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has commended the resilience of Nigerians in the year ended, describing it as the most challenging year of the century.

PGF chairman, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, in a statement issued for and on behalf of Progressive Governors titled: ‘A call for national unity to overcome our challenges’, said that the combined effects of all the pandemic have further increased the security challenges in the country.

“The PGF wishes to join all Nigerians to welcome the beginning of 2021. We commend the resilience of Nigerians, and indeed humanity all over the world. The year 2020 was the most challenging year of the last century.

“People and nations across the globe are still struggling with the health pandemic occasioned by COVID-19. The discovery of vaccine at the end of 2020 is a landmark progress, which certainly bolsters hope that human life will return to normal in 2021.

“Apart from the difficult health challenges experienced by citizens who got infected by the COVID-19 virus, resulting in unfortunate loss of lives, periods of lockdowns in Nigeria and world over as a result of the pandemic, spanning over a period of close to six months, created a lot of hardships for our citizens. The adverse economic consequences have created economic recessions for virtually all countries.

“Combined effects of all these have further increased our security challenges in the country. The challenge before us as a nation is to ensure the development of democratic institutions in the country to be able to mobilise effective national responses and resolution of the health challenges created by the pandemic, the economic difficulty and the security challenges facing the country.

“These are not issues that should be reduced to politics. We must appeal to all Nigerian to have a strong sense of national unity and togetherness in responding to these challenges.

“As Progressive Governors elected on the platform of our party, the APC, we specially recognise the excellent work of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19. In particular, we hereby appreciate and commend the support of all Nigerians across partisan and all other differences.

“Our ability as a nation to control the spread of the virus is no doubt the result of the diligent work of the PTF under the leadership of the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the support of all Nigerians. We appeal to all Nigerians to continue to support every initiative of the federal government in order to bring a permanent closure to this world pandemic.

“We in particular wish to note that, once again, our party, APC, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari is able to inspire the process of producing a national budget for the year 2021 before the New Year. This new fiscal orientation is part of the change we promised Nigerians.”