From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) has commended the passion of the governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, to mobilise against insecurity.

In a statement to celebrate his 52 birthday by the PGF chairman, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the governors re-affirmed their commitment to continue to work with the federal government to roll out programmes that would strengthen the capacities of governments to create jobs, fight insecurity, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

Titled “Birthday felicitation to Prof Babagana Umara Zulum”, the PGF wrote:

‘We join all Nigerians, to celebrate the birthday of Prof Babagana Zulum, Governor, Borno State. We celebrate this special occasion with Your Excellency, your entire family and the people of Borno State.

‘We wish to acknowledge and commend your exemplary leadership, vision and commitment to a united and peaceful Nigeria. Under the leadership of our party, APC and our President, President Buhari, we acknowledge your dedication and commitment to the fight against Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East and insecurity in every part of the country.

‘Your insightful and resolute passion to mobilise Nigerians towards ending insecurity and managing processes of governance is a source of inspiration.

‘We rejoice with Professor Babagana Umara Zulum and re-affirm our commitment to continue to work with the federal government under the leadership of President Buhari to roll out programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our governments to create jobs, fight insecurity, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

‘Congratulations and Happy Birthday to His Excellency, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum!,’ the PGF noted in the statement.