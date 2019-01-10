Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governors who are to serve as State Coordinators in their respective states for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council for the 2019 election, are conspicuously absent at the inaugural meeting currently holding at the State House Conference Center, Abuja.

The agenda is to consider and approve the structure and operational modalities of the campaign, President Muhammadu Buhari who is chairman of the Council said at the opening session before the meeting went into closed door.

In attendance were Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the co-chairman of the campaign council, the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, who is the deputy chairman of the council.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, the Director General of the campaign team, Sen. Olorunnimbe Mamora, the Director General (Operations), and Waziri Bulama the Deputy Director General (Coordination) were in attendance.

Also in attendance were the zonal directors for the campaign council, North West: Senator Aliyu M. Wamakko, North East: Senator Muh’d Ali Ndume, North Central: Senator Abdullahi Adamu, South West: Sola Oke, South East: Sharon Ikeazor and South South: Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Other members of the Presidential Campaign Council present were Sen. George Akume, vice chairman North and Sen. Ken Nnamani, vice chairman South, among others.