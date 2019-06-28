Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The All Progressives Congress Governors’ Forum stormed Lokoja, the Kogi State capital where they passionately canvassed the re-election of Governor Yahaya Bello.

The governors said Bello deserves a second term, having performed beyond measures in the last three year in office.

The forum led by Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu and his counterpart in Yobe, Mala Buni urged the party members and people of the state to support the incumbent governor to enable him complete’ the good work ‘ he has started.

Other governors that attended the meeting were former Bauchi State governor, Mohammed Abubakar and other prominent personalities .

The governors commended Kogi people for the massive support they gave to the ruling party in the last general elections and urged them to give same to the party in the November governorship election.

Senator Smart Adeyemi, who spoke during the meeting, said with the party structure in the hand of Bello and his performance so far in office, it will be unwise for the party not to give him a return ticket if the party wants to retain the state.

“We in Kogi State have seen a young, vibrant, detribalised personality in Governor Bello and we have unanimously resolved to work for his reelection in the November 16 governorship election’’ he said.

He addedd: ”we believe in him, he has treated us fairly, he gave everyone equal opportunity to develop and participate in the governance in the state.”

Meanwhile the factional Chairman of APC in the state, Hady Ametuo has collapsed the former state executive committee structure for the governor

Ametuo, who spoke during the meeting said: “for three and half years, myself, members of my executive have been fighting my brother, the governor, and now we have decided to bury our differences, so that the state will move forward”

“I worked hard to build this party, I worked hard for this party to win the state, I cannot therefore open my eyes and allow PDP to win in the next election”

He promised that he and all members of his former executive committee members will lead an onslaught against the PDP in the state.

‘‘We will work tirelessly for the progress of our party as well as work to ensure victory of Governor Bello in the November governorship election.’’ he assured.