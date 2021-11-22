From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, under the umbrella of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have revealed that they will secure a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari to resolve sundry issues of zoning arrangements for both the national leadership of the party, the presidential ticket and ultimately the date for the party’s National Convention.

The Progressive Governors on Sunday night at the Kebbi State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja held a crucial meeting with 20 governors in attendance.

Speaking to newsmen on the sidelines after the meeting, Forum Chairman and Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, dismissed the insinuations of impending implosion in the party, assuring that far-reaching decisions will be taken at the meeting with President Buhari.

On the outcome of the meeting, the PGF boss announced that the Forum passed a resounding vote of confidence on the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led national leadership, the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

“The Governors Forum met at the Kebbi State Governor’s lodge among issues discussed are good governance and other issues considered development in the polity.

“We passed a vote of confidence on the Caretaker Committee that has done a wonderful job, Chaired by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state and two other governors who are members of the committee. We appreciated their conduct in the congresses that took place in both Ward and Local Government, the State and the efforts they have been making to ensure that anybody who has been aggrieved or otherwise feels dissatisfied is respected and invited.

“Such individual is invited and calm down and urged to support the party. Sometimes electoral processes are not without annoyance, but we are happy with the conduct of the Caretaker Committee. Furthermore, we agreed as a Forum, to seek an appointment to meet with the President and discuss with him the on-coming National Convention of the party,” he said.

On how soon the National Convention will hold, he said: “When we meet with your party leadership, mind you, we are just one organ of the party and since we are making suggestions to both the party and our party leader, I think it is not fair to preempt or disclose it before the meeting holds

“On whether we will have the convention before the end of the year, we hope to secure that appointment as quickly as possible. Pending on the outcome of our meeting with the President, we will disclose what we recommended. I won’t know how soon the meeting with Mr. President will be but we are seeking the appointment as soon as possible. As early as possible, maybe in the next few days,” he said.

The Forum also admitted commenting on the controversial issue of direct primary, noting: “We discuss all issues that are pertinent to the progress of our party.”

The PGF boss also commented on the zoning arrangements, noting: “I am happy you said speculated, I just told you we are going to meet with our party leader, we appreciate your interest and we will certainly keep you informed as quickly as that meeting takes place.”

He dismissed the insinuation that the proposed meeting with the President is aimed at blocking his assent to the Electoral Act Amendment bill, declaring: “I just told you what we are meeting the President for. It is to discuss the oncoming National Convention

Asked if the Forum is not concerned about possible implosion considering the happenings in the party and people expressing such fears, he said: “I don’t think those expressing such fears are representing reality. This is a party that has not only been able to attract into its fold three outstanding governors into the party, a deputy governor of Anambra State, members of the National Assembly, distinguished Nigerians from all walks of life.

“And this is the party where the leadership is humbled to say to Nigerians, that is not enough. We all are seeking for Nigerians to join us so that we unify and serve Nigerians. While other parties are sending people away, we are despite our strengths, inviting them to join us so that together we reposition and keep the progress agenda going,” he quipped.

Although the Forum could not disclose its resolution on the outcome of the Anambra State governorship election, it however argued that conducting an election under such tensed security situation, should be enough celebration.

However announcing that the candidate has the final say on whether to contend the outcome of the election, the Forum noted: “That an election took place in Anambra. I think Nigeria has won and the President had made a statement about that. We are equally proud of our security agencies.

“The party candidates in all elections have the pride of place to determine their views about the outcome, but we are proud that under the APC that an election that hitherto people thought will be impossible had taken place,” the Forum noted.

