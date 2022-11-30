From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The All Progressive Congress governorship candidate in Sokoto State, Hon. Ahmed Aliyu has donated an operational vehicle to members of the Vigilante group in the state.

Ahmad announced the donation when he was hosted by the group in Sokoto. He said the gesture will enable the group to discharge its duties diligently.

The APC candidate lauded the contributions of the group in securing the state and ensuring effective patrols of the nooks and crannies to tackle crimes across the state.

According to him, the inadequate security personnel coupled with rapid growth of the state population and the emergence of new settlements necessitated the need to complement the effort of the policing organisations in making the state crime-free.

He highlighted the contributions of the vigilante to the development of the state as outstanding, hence the need to support the group to achieve its goal.

Ahmad promised if elected as governor in the forthcoming elections, his administration will support the group to function more efficiently.

In his address, the State secretary of the group, Abdullahi Saleh thanked the APC flagbearer for the donation and assured their total support to his candidacy.

He said the vigilante in the state is faced with some challenges that need to be tackled.

The group scribe however expressed confidence that the APC government in Sokoto will change the narrative, especially with the support of the party leader, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

He recalled some of the achievements recorded by wamakko’ administration which have impacted positively on the lives of commoners.