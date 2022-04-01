From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the outburst of Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, over the security situation in the country, confirms that the Federal Government is refusing to take actions against the terrorists ravaging the country.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, yesterday, it alleged that the APC-led Federal Government had conceded sovereignty of part of Nigeria to terrorists.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The opposition party said comments of the two government officials, validates its claims that the government knew the whereabouts of the terrorists.

“The fact that the Buhari-led government atrociously refused to act despite having full intelligence on the whereabouts as well as the plans of the terrorists confirms grave complicity and conspiracy against our nation at the very top level of the APC government’s security command and control coordination structure. It also confirms that the APC government has conceded sovereignty over a part of our country to terrorists who, as a former APC leader confessed, were brought from neighbouring countries by the APC as “political mercenaries” to rig the 2019 general elections. That informs why the APC is deliberately suppressing information and exposing our brave and gallant armed forces to harm’s way while watching innocent Nigerians perish in the hands of terrorists.”