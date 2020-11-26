By Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has chided the past People’s Democratic Party (PDP)-led Federal Government for leaving empty treasury and bad governance when the All Progressives Congress (APC) came into office 2015.

Speaking when he presented the Senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Senator Elisha Abbo, to the APC national leadership at the party’s secretariat for the formal introduction on Thursday, Senator Lawan, insisted that patriotism is PDP leaders joining a performing party like the APC.

In his remarks during the presentation of Abbo, he said: ‘This is what we expect from leaders. When you see a government trying very hard with so little to ensure development in our country, in our communities and societies, the best you can do is to be part of that effort. And that is patriotism. The people should always be at the centre and focus of what we do.

‘We came in in 2015, we inherited everything but poor governance but President Muhammadu Buhari came in with determination and focus to ensure that this country works for citizens. That government resources are prudently and economically utilised and applied for the people.

‘Though we inherited an empty treasury, the price of crude went down so badly, yet the little resources we started with provided lots of infrastructure and services to this country. So, to many right-thinking politicians, when you see prudence, sincerity, purposefulness in leadership the best thing to do is not to be left behind but to join forces for the benefits of the people you represent,’ he quipped.