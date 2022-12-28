Governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia, Ikechi Emenike, has promised to enthrone discipline in the governance of the state if elected.

He made this known, yesterday, during his annual family thanksgiving service at St. John Methodist Church, Umukabia Okpuala in Umuahia North Local Government Area of the state.

Emenike said Abia has been in a mess over the years because those at the helm of affairs lacked discipline, which rubs off on the entire governance structure, attitude to work and performance of official duties. “Without discipline, we cannot restore Abia,” he said.

He said, as governor, he would lead by example and ensure government functionaries were made to perform their duties according to laid down rules and regulations.

“Nobody will come to work late because I will not come late. Nobody will delay salary payment because I will not delay it. And nobody will refuse paying pension because I will not tolerate it,” he said.

The governorship candidate and his wife, Nigeria’s Ambassador to the US, Uzoma Emenike, and their children were joined in the thanksgiving by members of Abia APC family, including the deputy governorship candidate, Gloria Akara, and state Chairman, Kingsley Ononogbu. Emenike said when Abia is eventually rescued with APC in Government House, the state would experience a new lease of life with positive developments because children of God are in charge. In his sermon, Obinna Agbo encouraged people to cultivate the habit of engaging in thanksgiving in whatever circumstances. He said: God is the ultimate helper and that people must seek His help before embarking on endeavours because no matter how highly placed or amount of resources one has, he cannot be self-sufficient.

“There is no other source of help except God whether in the past, whether at the present and whether in the future,” he said.

At the reception that followed the thanksgiving, Abia APC leaders, candidates and chieftains that addressed the huge gathering of party faithful from the 17 local governments called for concerted efforts to achieve victory in 2023.

The deputy governorship candidate urged party leaders to go back to their various wards and strengthen the party structure to put them in good stead to harness the votes in the grassroots.

House of Representatives Chief Whip, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, reminded party members rescuing Abia was not about Emenike or any other party leader of political office holder but about the good of the state. Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Henry Ikoh, called on party members to throw their weight behind the party’s governorship candidate to win the race next year.

“Emenike has positioned himself and his deputy to liberate Abia and we must support them and all APC candidates to emerge victorious in the 2023 general election,” he said.