From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the approved schedule of activities and guidelines for the conduct of its nationwide ward congresses scheduled for July 31.

The approved schedule was contained in a statement issued by the National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, in Abuja, yesterday.

He said the party had, however, granted waivers to new members and returning executives to contest congresses

“The National Executive Committee (NEC) has granted waivers to new members who applied for such and also to all officers at Ward, Local Government and State levels.

“In addition to waivers granted to officers seeking re-election, waiver is hereby granted to persons who joined the party recently to vote and be voted for, provided that their names are in the ward registers,” he said.

Akpanudoedehe said purchase of nomination forms for Ward, Local Government and Area Councils and State Congresses would take place from July 19 to August 28.

“Screening of aspirants for the ward party positions is scheduled for July 29 to July 30, ward congresses will hold July 31, appeals arising from ward congresses will hold August 2 to August 7.”

He added that only wards and Local Government Areas stipulated in sections 156 of the Electoral Act and in part I&II of the first schedule to the 1999 Constitution as amended are recongised.

He further added that guiding regulation for the nationwide congresses was binding on all persons coordinating and participating in the exercise.

Akpanudoedehe said each state of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) shall for the purpose of the party’s 2021 congresses, have a committee of seven persons to be selected based on their proven integrity.

“They shall be appointed and supervised by the CECPC and shall be referred to as the Ward Congress Committee (WCC). The members of the committees will be posted to places outside their states of recruitment.

“It shall be composed of a Chairman, Secretary and five other members, one of whom shall be a woman where possible.

“The committee shall be responsible for the conduct of the ward congress exercise in their place of posting.”

He added that the WCC shall appoint three persons from any other part of the state other than the ward in which they would serve to be referred as Local Ward Congress Committee (LWCC). He said the LWCC shall be responsible for the conduct of the screening and congress in their assigned ward under the directives and supervision of the WCC which shall ensure that the exercise was all inclusive.

He said the ward congress would consist of all registered party members in the ward, adding that newly registered members from the updated 2021 party membership register were eligible to participate in the ward congress.

The ward congress would carry out the election of Ward Chairman, Ward Vice Chairman, Ward Secretary, Ward Assistant Secretary, Ward Legal Adviser and Ward Assistant Legal Adviser, among others.

