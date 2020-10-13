Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

If the threat from a group under the auspices of Concerned Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is anything to go by, the peace in the ruling party may be shattered in two weeks time.

The group, which spoke at a press conference in Abuja, hinged the 14-day ultimatum on the outright failure of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee to comply with the scheduled December National Convention.

Spokesperson of the group, Abdullahi Dauda, said the group was not trying to discredit the conscientious efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari, but acting on information that the caretaker committee was already scheming to extend their tenure for another one year.

“We are Concerned APC members, who have watched with amazement and disillusionment for several months the inability of the APC Caretaker Committee to provide direction for the party and set up timetable for December elective convention.

“We are not out to discredit the conscientious efforts of President Buhari and his team that have taken commendable steps to fight for the progress of the party by setting up the present Caretaker Committee to save the party from internal crisis, but to bring to his notice that there are certain areas that the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Committee has outrightly failed, especially as it concerns the non-compliance to the scheduled December National Convention.

“We are less than two months away from the December deadline and no meaningful plan is in place for the much awaited convention.

Recall that the committee was inaugurated to carryout two critical challenges faced by our great party. One was for it to reconcile aggrieved members and second, was to conduct a National Convention by December 2020. But information reaching us reveals that they are already scheming to extend their tenure for another one year,” it noted.

Issuing the ultimatum the group said: “That we are giving the caretaker committee 14-day ultimatum to roll out plan of action/timetable for the party’s December elective convention or face mass demonstration of party members nationwide. That a time table leading to a hitch free convention be released within the next 14 days.

“That the Caretaker Committee should halt the proposed registration of fresh members and allow the next National Working Committee members to carry out such assignments. That Mr. President should call the Buni led Caretaker Committee to order before it buries the party,” he noted.