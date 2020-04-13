An Ekiti All Progressives Congress (APC) group, the Ekiti Positive Force, has lashed at a former member of the House of Representatives, Ifeoluwa Arowosoge, for what it described as his insensitivity to the plight of the people of the state.

The group also claimed that the political associate of former governor of the state, Segun Oni, is a bird of passage and insipid who has never hidden his disdain for peace and orderliness.

The group, in statement in Ado Ekiti by its Chairman, Bola Ogundana, lamented that while the country is under lockdown due to the health hazard, occasioned by Covid-19 disease, a self-professed political leader is attempting to use the period for political voyage that journey to self-destruction.

“This is unbecoming and mischievous in the least,” the group said.

The group said Arowosoge is behaving true to type as he has always exhibited negative energy in chicanery, uncaring and insensitive.

“Arowosoge is a reckless politician who lacks restrain and good judgment. He has become not only a political leper but always invited dooms to his political associates. He is a huge political void, a liability and a crass opportunist that always seeks cheap attention with incontinent comments,” it said.

The group noted that it was sad that a one time House of Representatives member could “decide to use the period during which the people of the state are experiencing severe discomfort due to the COVID-19, to attempt a political war against our party leaders.”