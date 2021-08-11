From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The APC Legacy Awareness and Campaign, a voluntary think-tank group of the All Progressives Congres, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has recorded groundbreaking achievements in the water sector.

The group further emphasised that in line with the Buhari-led administration’s focus on infrastructure, completion of dams, water supply and irrigation projects were prioritised

The group in a statement signed by the quartets of Barr Ismail Ahmed, Lanre Issa-Onilu, Tolu Ogunlesi, and Salihu Moh Lukman, argued that Buhari inherited and completed dozens of projects in the water sector abandoned prior to 2015.

‘A technical audit in 2016 identified 116 inherited projects for priority completion: 37 dams and reservoirs, 41 water supply projects, 38 irrigation and drainage projects. With the same relentless focus being applied to building and completing rail, road and aviation projects, these water sector projects are receiving increased federal attention and investment, with groundbreaking results being achieved so far.

Since 2016, 12 dams have been completed by the Buhari-led administration spread across 11 states, as follows: Kashimbila Multipurpose Dam, Taraba; Ogwashi-Uku Multipurpose Dam, Delta; Adada Dam, Enugu; Sulma Earth Dam, Katsina; Gimi Earth Dam, Kaduna; Amla-Otukpo Dam, Benue; Amauzari Earth Dam, Imo; Ibiono-Ibom Earth Dam, Akwa Ibom; Gadau/Lafia Zigau Dam, Bauchi; Alajue Small Earth Dam, Osun; Kampe Omi Dam, Kogi (Rehabilitation) and Kargo Dam, Kaduna (Rehabilitation). Another eight dam projects, eight hydropower projects, 16 irrigation projects, and 11 Water Supply Projects are scheduled for completion by 2023.

‘Three Hydropower Projects have also been completed, as follows: Gurara Hydropower Project, 30MW, Kaduna State – completed and concessioned in 2020; Kashimbila Hydropower Project, 40MW, Taraba, now ready for concessioning; and the Dadin-Kowa Hydropower Project, 40MW, Gombe, which has been completed, and is now feeding into the National Grid.

‘In the area of Sanitation, Buhari signed Executive Order 9 on November 20, 2019, in support of the Administration’s efforts to end Open Defecation across the country. So far, 62 Local Government Areas across 12 states of the country have been certified Open Defecation Free,’ the statement read.

On a policy level, the group noted that ‘the administration has developed a Water Sector Roadmap (2016 — 2030), that is providing inspiration and guidance for the unprecedented work in infrastructure delivery and sector reform.

‘Greater levels of financing are being devoted to the water resources sector, as well as increased cooperation with sub-national governments, who equally have a lot of responsibility in ensuring that the populace benefit from these infrastructure projects. We call on the state governments to take full advantage of the Water Supply and Irrigation Projects completed by the Federal Government, for the benefit of their communities and farmers respectively.

‘In all, the Buhari-led administration continues to demonstrate unprecedented commitment to the renewal and expansion of the country’s infrastructure stock, across all vital areas of the economy.

‘It is our firm belief that the positive effects of these investments and attention, which is starting to be seen and felt across the country, will continue to increase in intensity, laying the foundation for new jobs, for the revival of local communities, to boost agriculture and support industrialisation, and ultimately for lasting growth and economic development.

‘The absence of these investments, until now, has been a major contributing factor to the dire socio-economic situation that the administration inherited in 2015. By making a clean break from the past, completing abandoned critical infrastructure with determination, President Buhari is guaranteeing that tomorrow will be much better than today, for the vast majority of the Nigerian people,’ the statement read.

