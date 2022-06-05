From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The South East/North Central Forum, a pressure group consisting of political leaders across the two geopolitical regions, has extolled All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors from the north for endorsing a power shift to the South.

The governors in a statement after their meeting on Saturday resolved and called on the party to give its Presidential ticket to a southerner.

Convener of South East and North Central Forum, George Ugwuja who made their position known on Sunday, said they will not hesitate to support reputable organizations pushing for national cohesion and are making concerted efforts to stabilize the 2023 political tension by standing by the truth.

Ugwuja also called on the National Working Committee and State Working Committees of the APC to place the interest of the party above other interests by throwing their weight behind the call for a presidential candidate of southern extraction.

“When it comes to the South, we want to also use this medium to remind the South West how the South East supported them during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s election and how the South East also supported our closest brothers, the South-South during the election of former President Goodluck Jonathan,” he stated.

Ugwuja also thanked the North East APC members for showing interest to join the forum in order to build a formidable north east to take over from South East to engender 360 degrees of balance in the power rotation agreement.

“We also want to appeal to the conscience of all delegates participating in the primary elections to uphold justice and fair play by working with other stakeholders to choose a reputable presidential candidate from the South East. We further thank the North Central for their support and promise to be a watchdog to make sure a South Eastern President extends huge and specific infrastructure development and security to the North Central people.”

