Local Government Coordinators of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 21 council areas of Anambra State, have said that from antecedents, the standard bearer of the party for the governorship election, Senator Andy Uba, remains the best for the poll.

Addressing newsmen after an exclusive campaign meeting, yesterday, in Awka, Anambra APC Local Government Coordinators (AALGC) described Uba as “a man of empowerment.”

According to the group’s spokesman, Paschal Dunu, the candidate is not only a man of the people, but also a notable man of empowerment with a sustained record of goodwill and magnanimity which he noted, cut across Anambra and beyond.

“Senator Andy Uba has track record of empowering people. In 2007, he distributed no fewer than 652 motorcycles to every ward chairman and ward coordinator of his party throughout the 326 wards in Anambra State.

“Past and present chairmen of his party have received either buses or Sienna vehicles. Numerous grinding machines and so many gift items were equally distributed to other categories of beneficiaries.

Uba remains the only governorship candidate with this record of touching lives of people in the grassroots.

“It is on record that in 2003, Sen. Uba singlehandedly sponsored and produced 30 members of the Anambra State House of Assembly, 11 members of the House of Representatives and 3 senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was instrumental to the nomination of the first CBN governor from Anambra; as well a former NAFDAC DG, Dora Akunyili, who was held to a high esteem for discharging her duty with diligence.

“Therefore, it is our firm belief that when Sen. Uba emerges governor, with the support of the APC government at the centre, he will do more work and empower more people,” he said.