Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, known as APC Reformer Group, has kicked against the decision of the Oyo State government to reopen schools partially on June 29, 2020.

Chairman of the group and former Commissioner for Environment in the state, Chief Lowo Obisesan, and the group’s Secretary, Mr. Wasiu Olatubosun, fondly called Ejo, made the criticism in a statement they issued on Thursday in Ibadan.

The statement reads in part; “The decision of the Oyo State government to compel the students to resume next week will be of great menace than benefit to people of Oyo State, and incessant insecurity in the state is becoming a worrisome mind to the people of Oyo State.

“It is therefore the advice from Oyo APC Reformer Group, that our governor in the state to try to borrow wisdom from the people of Oyo State, particularly those that understand act of governance in the state.

“It is imperative to mention that looking with the high sense of comparison, one may be compelled to say that the previous administration concept of security is much more better than what the good people is experiencing now.”

The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force had on Monday, this week, asked students in Primary 6, Junior Secondary School 3 and Senior Secondary School 3 to resume classes from Monday, June 29.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, noted that “students in critical classes are to resume at the end of June to ensure they are well prepared for the public examinations ahead of them.

“The schools are to observe the COVID-19 protocols as released by the Task Force, ensure that stations for washing of hands are provided in all schools, while all students are to compulsorily wear face masks.

“Schools are to provide hand wash points with the support of their Parents/Teachers Associations (PTA).

“The resumption of critical classes at the end of June 2020 would be two clear weeks ahead of the state’s drop-dead date of July 15. By that date, it would be decided whether other categories of students will return to the classes.”