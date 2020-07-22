Chinelo Obogo

APC Youth Solidarity Network (APC-YSF) have urged for more support for President Muhammadu Buhari and the service chiefs, describing the call for the sack of the chiefs by the Senate as unfortunate.

The youth group said the resolution made by the Senate following the motion moved by Senator Ali Ndume, is a clear indication that the lawmakers and other stakeholders in the Northeast and Northwest are not showing the necessary support for the President and Service Chiefs in the fight against Boko Haram/ISWAP, armed banditry, kidnapping and other crimes bedeviling some parts of the country.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday, the group leader, Danesi Momoh, advised the National Assembly to concentrate on its constitutional duties and desist from ‘interfering with the lawfully defined responsibilities of the executive arm of government.’

The group commended the service chiefs and Nigerian troops for curtailing insecurity from armed bandits and terrorists.

“We hereby caution the Senate on its persistent campaigns against the service chiefs and President Muhammadu Buhari. We recall that during the Senate plenary of July 21, 2020 and based on a motion raised by Senator Ali Ndume, with additional prayers by Senator Francis Fadahunsi and contributions of other lawmakers, the Red Chamber again, passed a resolution asking the service chiefs to resign over alleged ambush of soldiers in Katsina and the voluntary resignation of many soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

“We find the resolution of the Senate ludicrous, senseless, shadow-chasing, embarrassing and incongruent with the reality of the issue of service chiefs who are doing their best to curb the resurgent spate of insecurities in some parts the country.

“If the Senate cannot appreciate the efforts and sacrifices of the Service Chiefs who are fighting acts of insurgencies and other criminals in the country, silence is more golden. But it constitutes a slap on the face to call for their resignation or sack and a glaring attempt to overheat the polity.

“Asking the service chiefs to step-aside is the least solution to the insecurities assailing the country. It is increasingly worrisome that the Senate, in alliance with some opposition members have made the calls for the resignation of the Service Chiefs a hobby. This penchant is absurd especially if interrogated from the point of truth.

“It is clear the Senate and other stakeholders in the Northeast and Northwest have declined the necessary support to the President and service chiefs in the fight against Boko Haram/ISWAP, armed banditry, kidnapping and other crimes bedeviling some parts of the country.

“About a fortnight ago, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and the House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila promised Nigerians after a meeting with President Buhari of making provision for additional support to the Military which is battling acts of insurgencies in the country. But thereafter, no effort has been made to that effect. Is the resolution for resignation the support the National Assembly leadership promised?

“However, the statement by the Senate is a plain admission of their knowledge of the underfunding and lack of motivation of members of the Nigerian Military to place them in a better position for combats against armed bandits and terrorists disrupting the peace and security of Nigeria.

“It is painful to realise that the same Senate which refused to respond to pleas by the leadership of the Nigerian Army for improved and adequate budgetary votes in the 2020 Appropriation Act, should delight in passing a resolution for the resignation of service chiefs or even contemplate to raise a voice calling for their sack.

“The Senate is peopled with respected leaders from both the Northeast and Northwest but shockingly, none of them has done anything to support President Buhari, his government or the military in any way to win the war against insurgency.

“The APC-Youth Solidarity Network completely aligns with the position of the Presidency over the Senate’s latest resolution. The excited Senators are again reminded that the removal or otherwise of Nigeria’s security chiefs is the exclusive prerogative and discretion of President Buhari.

“The National Assembly is hereby advised to concentrate on its constitutional duties and desist from the excitement of interfering with the lawfully defined responsibilities of the Executive arm of government.