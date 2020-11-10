Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A group, Former Local Government Chairmen Association in All Progressive Party, APC, has crtitised the party caretaker chairman and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni for planning for fresh registeration of party members ahead of its convention.

The group described the move as a detour from original mandate of the committee which is to organise a national convention within a stipulated period.

Addressing Journalists in Sokoto on Tuesday, the National President of the association, Hon. Hon. Ibrahim Dasuki Haske urged the committee not to go ahead on its plan as it portrays a ‘sit-tight agenda’ to extend its tenure beyond December 2020.

“The Committee has less than a month to go yet it is planning for fresh registeration of members, abandoning the original mandate which is to organise a national convention.

“Our advise to the Caretaker is to drop the idea of registration with immediate effect. The people of this country are hungry and unemployment is at its peak, yet, registration of new members is what we think is important now.

“Can a hungry person be happy to register for any political party now? This is not right time to embark on new membership registration at all except there is a hidden agenda.” Haske queried.

The National President advised the committee to, rather print the permanent cards to be distributed to members who are still current, adding that “a reconciliation process in any political party is a continuous, not a one-off affair.”

Haske also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take the issue of extension of tenure by Buni’s led committee very serious, saying, “It is no longer funny that our party is hanging precariously on the precipice.”

The group however sympathised with the party National Leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, over the destruction of parts of his business entity during the recent protests in some states, saying, no gang up against him will succeed.

“We are assuring you that no gang up against you will stop us from giving you the necessary support that is needed always. We appreciate your leadership qualities, and we plead with you not to be distracted by the recent sad events. Stay the course, and ultimate victory is assured by God’s grace.” Haske said.