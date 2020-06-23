An All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Olayide Adelami, on Sunday night escaped being killed by suspected political thugs in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area.

Adelami hails from Owo like Governor Akeredolu who is seeking a re-election.

It was alleged that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the Owo Police Division, Akingbehin Akinwumi, led police officers to the scene of the attack but could not prevent the attack.

The attack, which was foiled by men of the Nigerian Police stationed at the residence of Adelami, might not be unconnected with the APC governorship primary holding next month.

Media Aide to Adelami, Rahaman Yusuf, said the suspected thugs stormed his residence in the night and shot sporadically.

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tee-Leo Ikoro, who denied the allegation against the DPO, said policemen were at the scene of the incident to restore peace.

The PPRO said no arrest has been made in connection with the incident.