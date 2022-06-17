From Joe Effiong, UYO

A former commissioner for economic development in Akwa Ibom State and APC gubernatorial aspirant, Prof. Chris Ekong, has lambasted the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr Mike Igini for saying that party has no governorship candidate in the state.

Speaking with newsmen in Uyo, yesterday, Ekong who described Igini’s statement as fallacious, stressed that sentiments expressed by the REC were personal and not the position of INEC and that the governorship primary that produced Mr Akan Udofia was sanctioned by the national leadership of the APC.

“I am very happy they are saying that APC might not have a guber candidate. The ‘might’ in their statement tells you explicitly that they are merely insunuating, but I want to tell you that APC has a guber candidate. Primaries were well conducted and the person who won was Akan Udofia.

“Don’t forget I was part of the primaries as an aspirant. I know some of the aspirants want to be talked to while some wants to play the spoiler game. It is even unfortunate that one of us who was the national secretary of the party and supretended over elections to elect people to fill the leadership structure of the party could not have even an ex-officio member in the leadership of the party in the state, from the ward to state chapter levels of the party. And if that has happened and he wants to stoke fire, he can go ahead. These are the things they have been doing and profiting from.

“But coming round to say we don’t have a governorship candidate is a fairytale and amusing and who are they using to garnish their story, they are using Igini,” Ekong said.

