Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) David Lyon, has condemned what he called the gradual and systematic destruction of the Niger Delta University, Amassoma, by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led government.

Speaking at Amassoma during his campaign tour of the area, Lyon, who described NDU as a pride of the Ijaw race, lamented the roof-top school fees slammed on students of the institution by the PDP government.

While lamenting the high number of students dropping out of the school because of the school fees he said he was deeply touched by the plight of the students of NDU and promised to pay outstanding bursary arrears when elected into power come November 16th.

Lyon who recalled the struggle of three youths who died while on a protest against increase of school fees and the sacking of workers of NDU, accused the PDP government of executing innumerable cruel policies in the state, pointing out that the people of the state were faced with severe hardship and he had come to put a stop to the widespread poverty.

“Most people can no longer afford school fees for their children and wards as a result of salary deductions and non-payment of pension arrears. This situation will be normalised when my administration comes on board,” he said.

According to him, the security challenges and the poor management of state resources had forced so many businesses to close down and Bayelsans needed to join hands with him to stop the hunger and backwardness that the PDP government had subjected the people to.

In his campaign tour of Otuan community, Lyon speaking at the palace of the Amayanabo of Otuan, HRH Edward Tokpo, Akama the 5th, assured the people that victory at the polls on the 16th of November was for the people of Southern Ijaw, saying that he is one of them and feels the pains and sorrows the PDP government had inflicted on them.

The governorship candidate noted that the provision of social amenities such as roads, electricity, pipeborne water, health care facilities and good schools are clear indication of government’s presence in a community. He said the lack of these facilities in communities in Southern Ijaw Area, was unacceptable.

HRH Tokpo extolled the qualities of Hon. David Lyon, saying that the people of Otuan were confident he would deliver on his promises. The monarch also used the occasion to commend Hon. Lyon for the provision of electricity in Otuan community.

At Amatolo, the paramount ruler, Chief Navy Orubebe, Ikpai Biriwei VIII, express gratitude to David Lyon for the award of scholarship to two beneficiaries in the community, saying that he was confidence in David Lyon’s ability to deliver the dividends of democracy when elected into power.