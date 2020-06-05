Tony Osauzo, Benin

Youths of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State have lauded moves by Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi to participate in the governorship primaries of the party slated for June 22.

Describing Engr. Ogiemwonyi as the best candidate to sell easily during campaigns, the youths on the platform of APC Youths for Justice and Development (AYOJD), said they have begun mass mobilisation of the party members across the state for him.

President of AYOJD, Alhaji Bagudu Momoh, in a press statement said it was initially shockingly to them that Ogiemwonyi stepped down from the race.

He said Engr. Ogiemwonyi has touched the lives of many APC members and the party primaries would be a point to reward him.

“We urge our members across the state to nominate Ogiemwonyi. He is man of integrity. A man that has no blemish to his name. Ogiemwonyi is a man that knows what party loyalty means. A man that has respect for the good, the bad, the ugly, the young and the old.

“Edo needs a man who has respect for all caliber of persons no matter their status. A man who knows what human capital and infrastructural developments actually mean. A man of the people. A man who truly love to see the youths gainfully employed and kept off the street. A man who before now has always empowered women and will continue to. A liberal man and a true democrat and above all, a man who has the fear of God.This is the kind of man Edo State needs as governor”, the statement said.

