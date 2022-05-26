From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Chairman, APC National Monitoring Committee, Alhaji Idris Yahuza, has expressed satisfaction and acceptability of the conduct of the ongoing governorship primary exercise in electing a governorship candidate in the Kebbi State.

About 1,125 delegates are expected from the 21 local government areas to be accredited and cast their votes for the governorship primary in the state.

Yahuza, briefing reporters at one of the screening venues for the election in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday, disclosed that there was adequate security at the venue of the election, which is being led by the Kebbi state Commissioner of Police himself.

According to him, “we have seen three camps where the accreditation of the delegates are taking place. The process is going on smoothly in spite of the small challenges and we advised the leadership of the party in the state on what to do appropriately.

“The arrangement, in terms of local government by local government and the set up of multiple voting tables as well as the availability of security agencies is impressive and commendable.”

Yahuza expressed his optimism that all the candidates would be at the venue in order to ensure hitch-free and transparent exercise.

He added that: “There is adequate security provided at the venue… It took us time before they allowed us to enter the venue. The security is being led by the Commissioner of Police himself.”

