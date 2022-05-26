From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi
The National President of Nigeria Union of Teachers(NUT), Dr. Nasir Idris has been elected by delegates as the Governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections.
Idris, defeated the Senate Leader, Dr Abdullahi Yahyah and Alhaji Gari Malan with 1,055 votes.
Malan polled 35 votes while Yahyah got zero vote at the delegates election held at Haliru Abdul Stadium, Birnin Kebbi.
While declaring the results, the Chairman of APC National Committee on Kebbi state Gubernatorial election,Alhaji Idris Yushau Yakubu said: “as the Chairman of the Committee, I hereby declare Dr. Nasir Idris as the elected Governorship candidate of APC haven polled 1,055 out of 1,090 votes casted”.
He thanked all the delegates, stakeholders for their good conduct during the exercise.
The voting exercise, which commenced in the morning ended 8pm after all the 21 local government delegates casted their votes in the exercise monitored by security agencies, INEC officers among others.
Leave a Reply