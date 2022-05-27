Expectedly, incumbent governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Muhammad Yahaya, Dapo Abiodun and Professor Babagana Umara Zulum Abdullahi Sule, Mai Mala Buni of Lagos, Gombe, Ogun, Borno, Nasarawa and Yobe states secured second term tickets of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the ruling party’s gubernatorial primaries held nationwide, yesterday.

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, Chief Uche Nnaji and Chief Ikechi Emenike and National President of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Dr. Nasir Idris won in Delta, Enugu, Abia and Kebbi states respectively.

Sanwo-Olu won with 1,170 votes. At the exercise held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, 1,225 state delegates came from 245 wards; five delegates per ward, in 20 statutory local government sreas.

Of all the 1,225 delegates expected to participate in the primaries, the electoral committee accredited 1,198 delegates seated at the venue.

Aspirant disqualified are Abdulhameed Olorunfemi Mustapha and Wale Oluwo.

Reacting to the outcome of the primaries, Sanwo-Olu dedicated the victory to all party members, describing them as the main winners of the exercise.

To secure his second term ticket, Governor Abiodun beat Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade; Biyi Otegbeye; Modele Sarafa-Yusuf; Owodunni Opayemi and Remi Bakare with 1,168 out of 1,170 delegates votes.

In Gombe, Governor Yahaya polled 563 votes through voice affirmation. Announcing the result, Dr. Danjuma Dabo, Chief Returning Officer said 563 delegates were accredited out of the 570 persons expected to vote.

He thanked the delegates for finding him worthy to be the party’s flag-bearer for the 2023 governorship election.

He called on party stakeholders to work together to deliver the state to the APC at the 2023 elections, adding that: “our performance will speak for us; so there is no shaking.”

In Delta State, 1,235 delegates from 25 local government areas were accredited for the election that was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) led by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Monday Udoh-Tom.

However, 1,190 delegates voted for the sole aspirant while one invalid vote was recorded.

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege applauded the conducted of APC faithful, and thanked all party officials and members for the confident reposed in him.

He said the task to rescue Delta State was not a tea party, but a task that would require all hands to be on deck.

To secure a spot in the governorship election, former senatorial candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in 1999 in Enugu, Chief Nnaji polled 1,070 out of the 1,100 available delegates votes.

He assured delegates that he has all it takes to do the fight, just as the party has all it takes to go to worked.

Emenike defeated five other aspirants at the governorship primary held in Umuahia.

His closest rival, Chief Emeka Atuma received 150 votes from the delegates, Daniel Eke, 16, Paul Ikonne, 22, Obinna Oriaku, 12, and Uche Ogah, six. One of the aspirants, Mr. Alex Otti, who had withdrawn from the race on the eve of the primary still got 14 votes.

All the governorship aspirants and major stakeholders were present at the venue of the primary held at Chidiebere Arena, Umuahia. Among the stakeholders that graced the event were Representative Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Representative Benjamin Kalu, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu, former Labour Minister, Emeka Wogu, among others.

Chairman of the governorship primary election committee for Abia, Chief Tony Obiefuna, said Emenike polled 672 votes out of 892 votes cast by 907 accredited delegates to emerge victorious.

“We hereby return Chief Ikechi Emenike as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Abia State,” Chief Obiefuna declared, adding that the exercise was transparent and peaceful.

Chief Emenike described his emergence as “the beginning of the beginning” in his mission to liberate Abia from “the forces of darkness” that has held the state down for decades.

Governor Buni was returned unopposed for 2023 election in the state.

Announcing the result in Damaturu, the Returning Officer, Umar Kareto, said Buni, the sole candidate in the election, was declared the winner and returned elected.

He said 890 delegates were accredited for the election and 825 votes cast, adding that 805 votes were valid and 20 votes invalid.

He promised to consolidate on his development projects and programmes if re-elected as governor.

In Kebbi State, Dr. Nasir Idris defeated Senate Leader, Dr. Abdullahi Yahyah and Alhaji Gari Malan with 1,055 votes. Malan polled 35 votes while Yahyah got zero vote at the delegates election held at Haliru Abdul Stadium, Birnin Kebbi.

In Nasarawa State, the retuning officer, Ahmed Musa Ibeto said Sule scored 698 votes to defeat Dr Fatima Abdullahi, ex wife of the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu who scored three votes.

Governor Umara has said he prefers to be re-elected as governor of Borno State than accepting to be a vice presidential candidate.

He disclosed this in his acceptance speech shortly after his re-election by the state APC delegates as the party gubernatorial candidate in the 2023.

“I have asked myself, what happens to all these plans that I am central to, which are helping to fast track our recovery in Borno State?,” he declared.

He said he has been approached by some aides to a few presidential aspirants to be a runningmate in addition to various media report linking him with the contest. He however insisted he will prefer to continue the governorship of his state

“I have thought deeply about these offers because becoming Vice President is considered attractive. I have thought about all the powers and privileges of being VP.

“However, I have asked myself, that should I get the opportunity to become VP and raise my political profile, what happens to all our ongoing works for the people of Borno State?,” he asked rhetorically.

He said he has resolved to continue the rebuilding and resettlement programme which he started. He commended the people fof their supports.

The primaries held at El-Kanemi Sports Center, was attended by former Governors Kashim Shettima (2011-2019), Ali Modu Sheriff (2003-2011), Maina Ma’aji (1991-1993), minister of state for agriculture, Hon Mustapha Shehuri, serving and former National Assembly members, Nigeria Ambassador to China, Baba Ahmed Jidda, party chieftains among others.

Chairman of the State Primaries Election Committee and former deputy governor of Taraba State, Alhaji Maigari Uba Amodu announced Zulum the winner of the party election having polled 1,411 votes

In Rivers state, Tonye Cole emerged the governornship candidate after polling 986 out of 1,308 votes to beat Ojukaye Flag-Amachree – 190, Sokonte Davies – 49, Michael West – 43, Bernard Mikko – two votes.

In Oyo, the exercise was postponed over perceived security threats.

Though the exercise initially billed to commence by 10am, the electoral panel led by Senator Tokunbo, Afikuyomi, and his committee members, as well as five among the six governorship aspirants did not arrive at the venue of the primary at Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, until around 4pm.

It was gathered that the panel members, the aspirants and party leaders had held a crucial meeting at Premier Hotel, for many hours. The aspirants, according to sources, could not reach agreement on the delegates’ list, which many of them had not seen prior to the meeting.

One of the aspirants, Chief Adeniyi Akintola (SAN), as gathered, requested for the list so that he and other aspirants could know those that are in the delegates’ list, which was purportedly rejected by the committee. It was there he said openly that he would pull out of the primary if he was not allowed to see the list. He later addressed a press conference in Ibadan, where he announced officially that he has pulled out of the primary, describing it as a charade.

The five governorship aspirants, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, Senator Teslim Folarin, Dr. Azeez Adeduntan, Akeem Agbaje, and Alao Oyedele, also left the venue with their supporters. The party leaders and security personnel also left the venue. As at 8pm when Daily Sun’s reporter left the venue, the stadium was empty.

