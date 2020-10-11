From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has adjudged the Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State as the best in recent history to be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The secretary, National Campaign Council of the APC, Mr Mustapha Saliu while reacting to the outcome of the election, said the exercise was fair, free and credible in all the 18 Local Government Areas in the state.

He said reports from all the polling centres across the state showed that the election was hitch free, and thereby hailed INEC for its unbiased stand on the election.

Saliu noted that the achievements recorded by the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu led administration in the last three and half years were responsible for the overwhelming victory of the APC in the election.

He said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lacks the capacity to win a free and fair election in any part of the country.

Describing the PDP, as a bad loser, Saliu who condemned the allegations of violence and vote buying leveled against the APC, said the PDP could not convince the electorate on its agenda for the state, hence its defeat.

“There was nothing like vote buying during the election as alleged by the PDP. The people willingly voted for the APC, knowing full well that it is the only political party with good agenda that can cater for them,” he stressed.

He lauded INEC for the smooth conduct of the election, observing that the prompt arrival of election materials during the election was unusual.