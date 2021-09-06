From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State has congratulated members of the party over the successful and peaceful conduct of the Ward and Local Government Congresses which held across the eight local government areas in the state at the weekend.

Secretary of APC Caretaker Extraordinary Committee in the state Alabo Martins explained that the massive turn out of members for the congress reflects the success of the membership registration and revalidation exercise.

Martins also noted that the turnout reflect the unity and confidence of members in the repositioned APC and its leadership.

He assured party faithful that their choice of leaders at the congress would be respected as the party is committed to building a strong internal democracy.

Martins described the conduct of the congresses as a step in the right direction towards building a stronger and more formidable party structure with the sole purpose of growing and strengthening the party support base at the grassroots level.

The scribe of the party used the medium to appreciate the leader of the APC in the state, the Minister of State For Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, and other party stakeholders in various wards and local government areas, for the conduct of a peaceful, free and fair congress, stressing that the peaceful exercise is an indication of one united political family.

He also commended members of the party for displaying maturity by conducting themselves in a very peaceful and civilised manner and for carefully selecting the right people for the job.

Martins urged the newly elected party Executives to see their election as an opportunity to make inputs towards the growth and development of the party at various level across the state, noting that the growth and development of the party depends on the little efforts and contributions of every party member, which would in turn build a stronger and more formidable party structure and support base.

