Member of the National Caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Chief Sam Nkire, has said that the party would be difficult to dethrone come 2023.

Speaking after the APC National Caucus meeting in Abuja, Chief Nkire said that those who think that President Muhammadu Buhari’s exit from power in 2023 would cause the party to disintegrate are in for a huge”democratic disappointment”.

According to the APC chieftain, the party has not only come to stay, but also to meet needs and aspirations of the good people of Nigeria, under the leadership of President Buhari.

“Muhammadu Buhari is going nowhere. He remains leader, member, vote mobilizer and APC’s talisman even after he exits the presidency in 2023”.

On the various criticisms and divergent views trailing the achievements and leadership style of the ruling party, Chief Nkire said people in opposition were entitled to their opinions, adding that APC would not be distracted from its set goal of service to the people.

The Abia State-born political leader also stated that the ruling party would continue to respect the constitutional rights of its opponents to express their opinions on policy issues affecting the lives of Nigerians.

Contrary to the views of opponents of APC, Nkire said the recent electoral conquests of the party in Bayelsa and Kogi states clearly showed that Nigerians were appreciative of the fact that President Buhari was on course to right the wrongs he inherited from the PDP administration.

Among those who attended the National Caucus meeting from Abia State were the Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Nkiru Onyejiocha and the Abia State APC Caucus Leader, Chief Sam Nkire.