From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The All Progressives Congress(APC) Kebbi state chapter has described the just concluded delegates election across the 225 wards and 21 local government areas in the state as fair and rancour free exercise.

Spokesman of the party,Alhaji Isah Asalafi,stated this while speaking with newsmen during a press conference on the just concluded delegates election across the state.

It could be recall that, the National Committee sent from the APC national headquarters, led by former Governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Ali Saad Birnin Kudu,were in the state ,monitoring the exercise across the wards.

While speaking on the exercise, Asalafi said: “it is my pleasure to notify you that, in respect of the just concluded state delegates election , in the local government areas,and ward delegates, which we started and concluded on the 17th May,2022. The exercise was monitored by his His Excellency, Alhaji Ali Saad Birnin Kudu, former Governor of Jigawa state.

” He was sent from our national headquarters of our party,Abuja alongside his committee members by our national Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

“I am happy to inform you that the exercise was peaceful and smoothly through out the 225 wards and 21 LGAs in the state. As you all aware,INEC,security agencies and journalists were among those that monitored the exercise,which recorded success”.

The party’s spokesman added that,” it is paramount to let you know that APC, under the leadership of His Excellency, Kebbi state Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu is united,peaceful and one. That is what happen and we are happy that we recorded this success “,he said.