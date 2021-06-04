From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has again come hard on the All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled Federal Government of Nigeria, saying the party has failed Nigerians because it lacks capacity to lead the country.

He made the disclosure, yesterday, at Moniya, the headquarters of Akinyele Local Government Area, Ibadan, Oyo State, during the commissioning of a 65-kilometre Moniya-Ijaye Ojutaye-Iseyin Road that was reconstructed by Governor Seyi Makinde of the state, as part of activities, marking his second anniversary in office. The project was flagged off on November 5, 2019, and the commissioning was attended by eminent personalities, including the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I.

Ortom, who was invited by Makinde to commission the road, however, assured Nigerians that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would rescue the country from what he described as failures of APC in the areas of economy, security and so on, by 2023.

He said: “In 2015, the mantle of leadership was given to the APC. But from all indications, it is clear to every Nigerian that APC does not have capacity to deliver. Go and check, economically, how much was dollar to naira when power was given to APC in 2015.

“What was the nature of our security problem in this country when APC took over power in 2015? What was our social relationship in this country? Politically, too, where are we, when we have all these challenges all over the country, not just in one section of the country?”