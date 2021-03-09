From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has declared that the five years of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government has been characterised by division and insecurity in the country.

Lamido stated this when he commissioned a road project in Rivers State.

He described the APC as an assemblage of persons drawn from default ACN, ANPP, and CPC and propelled by hate, moved by anger, envy and malice.

Inaugurating the road project, the former governor of Jigawa State expressed delight that development projects were not only executed in the Port Harcourt alone, but in hinterland of Rivers.

Lamido said leaders like Governor Wike, have continued to demonstrate that it is only the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that loves the people, and will do things to improve their well-being and work for a united Nigeria.

“When APC came on board, they had no programme, they had no plan; the only thing they had was to flush out PDP from government because we were performing, because we were organised, because we were committed, because we are compassionate and very humane”.