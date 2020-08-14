Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed Nigerians on all fronts.

Wike stated this, yesterday, when executives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state visited him at Government House, Port Harcourt.

The governor recalled how the APC had promised Nigerians that they would solve the challenges bedevilling the country, but over the past five years has instead continued to give excuses for the failure to deliver on promises.

“Nigeria is hoping for PDP, APC has failed Nigeria. This is no more time for promises. You have promised and you have failed. There is nothing to try you again. Nigerians have realised that it is better they stay with the PDP that has the interest of Nigeria at heart, than a party that gives excuses everyday.

“You know there are problems in Nigeria and you made promises, asking Nigerians to vote for you, and for five years, nothing has changed. “There is nothing APC can say to Rivers people today, as the reason they should be voted for. Whether it is the federal government, or their political appointees, they have nothing to tell us. The money they have approved for us as refund has not been given to us. But, I am not worried. I will continue to work. We have something we can show to Rivers people,” he said.

Wike told the delegation that his attention was focused on governance and delivering services to the people.

“Let me say clearly that this is no time for politics. My concern now is to make sure we deliver all the promises we have made to the people of the state. When politics comes, we will have our report card to show the people. It has never happened in the history of this country. Within one year, a state government will construct five flyover projects at the same time.

“In October last year, three flyover projects were flagged-off and they will be completed this December. In July, we started the expansion of Rumuola flyover and tomorrow, we will sign contract papers with Julius Berger Nigeria PLC for the GRA junction flyover, that includes the dualisation of Ezimgbu Link Road and Tombia Road extension.

“So many people ask us where we get money for the projects during this COVID-19 pandemic. I tell them if God is with you, you will not have any problem. God has given us the opportunity at this point in time and he will not abandon us.

“We will be executing projects and also continue to fight to make sure our people are safe. We will provide basic infrastructure for our people and also improve the economy of our State. We cannot give excuses, but we will continue to do our best,” he said.

Governor Wike urged the party executives to show more love to the PDP by being loyal and committed.