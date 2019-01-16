Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the February 16 presidential poll, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are afraid of returning to the electorate to renew their mandate because the party has failed to fulfil all its promises; prior to the 2015 general election.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who stated this at a press briefing in Abuja, yesterday, said that is why president and the APC are not campaigning, one month to the presidential poll.

Ologbondiyan noted that in 2015, the APC promised to fight terrorism, corruption and insecurity, if voted into power, but, unfortunately, instead of fulfilling these promises, the country has witnessed endless killings, hunger and deprivation.

“Nigerians are aware that the APC has failed to return to the people. The APC is afraid to return to the people because they know in their hearts of heart that they have failed the people. They made a three plunged promise-to revive the economy, to fight insurgency, to fight corruption. The Buhari Presidency has failed, and woefully too, to fulfil any of these promises.

“They have absolutely nothing to tell Nigerians. That is why they are finding it difficult to even go and meet the people to say, in close to four years, this is what we have done. That is why it won’t be strange to us in the PDP if, at the end of the day, president Buhari does not go out to campaign. What is he going to tell Nigerians? Is he going to ask for votes on the basis of the killings, is he going to ask for vote on the basis of the hunger, deprivation or the lies or deception? What will be the basis for seeking for re-election?”

Ologbondiyan noted that because the ruling party has nothing to campaign with, they are allegedly seeking ways to enmesh the 2019 general election in crisis, so as to cause a stalemate in the poll, so as to perpetuate president Buhari in office.

Consequently, he urged Nigerians to rise up in unison and save the country from impending “fascism “ by voting out president Buhari in next month’s polls.

He said any vote for APC in next month’s poll would be “an endorsement of fascism and allowing president Buhari another tenure which will be a pathway to full totalitarianism, where citizens would be treated as vassals in a conquered territory.

“With the prevailing state of our polity; the flagrant violation of our constitution, continuous attacks on institutions of democracy and principle of separation of powers, consistent abuse of human rights, erosion of personal freedom, uninhibited extra-judicial killings, illegal detention, attack on peaceful protesters, clampdown on the media and vocal members of the Civil Society, as well as the unleashing of brutality on innocent citizens, that have characterised the Buhari Presidency; it is manifestly clear that our nation is on a rapid descent into fascism, which we must all resist with our votes.

Regardless, the APC declined to react to PDP’s allegations.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, told Daily Sun that he was quite busy and would not spare even a second to react to the claim.

Although he ignored several telephone calls however, when the APC spokesperson finally responded, he said: “I am very busy and cannot spare a minute now to react to anything from the PDP.”