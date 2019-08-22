Laide Raheem, Abeokuta and Perpetua Egesimb

The All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration has not made any meaningful achievement, but only succeeded in foisting hunger, insecurity and economic woes on Nigerians, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, said yesterday.

Secondus, who knocked the APC-led Federal Government for lacking viable economic blueprint, equally declared that killings and suicides have become the order of the day under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The opposition party leader, who spoke on Tuesday night at the unification meeting of the Ogun State chapter of the party in Abeokuta, declared that APC has demonstrated that it lacked the wherewithal to salvage the insecurity and parlous economic situation in Nigeria, saying the party has only fooled Nigerians into voting them into power.

He added that Nigerians have become objects of ridicule and disgrace outside the country as a result of “bad governance” of APC-led federal government.

The PDP national chair, however, disclosed that the party will conduct congresses next year to ensure a formidable party is put in place ahead of 2023.

“There is so much hunger and killings in the land such that we have never witnessed such before. The number of people that have been killed since the inception of this APC government is so much that you can’t place the record. Every day you wake up to hear the killings in Zamfara, Taraba, Enugu and across the nation. There is no state in Nigeria where they have not been killings and suicides.

“We must be wise and unite ourselves because we are all democrats. The entire world is watching. The will of God must be done. Nigerians have been fooled by the APC. Do you have economic blueprint? The economy has collapsed. Nigeria is divided and we are being disgraced outside the country,” Secondus stated.

While commending Ogun PDP and Adebutu for the peace and unity, the party national chairman called for more cooperation among party members, submitting “if PDP in Ogun had worked as one during the governorship election, our candidate would have been in the Government House by now.”

The meeting was attended by loyalists of the immediate past Senator of Ogun East, Buruji Kashamu, supporters of former House of Representatives member, Ladi Adebutu and former members of the party who returned from their various parties.

Meanwhile, some chieftains of the PDP, including the Director General, Atiku Abubakar Democratic Institute, Dr. Adetokunbo Pearse have claimed that Buhari has turned Nigeria into a failed state, describing his government as a mediocre.

Speaking in Lagos, National Convener of Project 774 For Atiku 2019, Dr. Sani Adamu said Nigeria’s economy is on autopilot with no captain or first officer.

He alleged that the actions or inactions of the president showed he is not serious about fighting corruption.

“You are free to indulge in corruption as long as you are a member of APC and support the desperate ambition of the president. Not only is the president ready to provide a refuge for the corrupt, he has gone ahead to even reward the corrupt with authoritative slot.”