TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has berated the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) for not living up to its expectation.

Governor Wike expressed this yesterday, when he addressed journalists, in Port Harcourt, describing the forum as “a toothless bulldog”.

Wike’s reaction was on the heels of the recent disqualification of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, by the All Progressives Congress (APC), from contesting in the party’s primaries.

Rivers governor accused the APC-led Federal Government of destroying the NGF, noting that the forum lost its strength immediately the ruling party came into power in 2015.

The governor expressed disappointment at even the members of the APC Governors’ Forum for not defending their colleague against the impunity demonstrated by their party to disqualify a sitting governor.

Wike emphasized that his condemnation of the disqualification of Obaseki was based on injustice against the Edo State governor, and not because of party affiliation.

He expressed: “There is no way a sitting governor can be disqualified in this manner. What APC has demonstrated is impunity because they have security and INEC.

“Ordinarily, I wouldn’t like to speak about Obaseki’s disqualification because APC is not my party; but because we are members of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum. The forum has become a toothless bulldog.

“It’s unfortunate that I belong to a forum that can only bark, but cannot bite. The forum can only bark, but cannot bite. Since 2015, APC killed the Governors’ Forum.

“APC has demonstrated impunity by disqualifying a sitting governor. This is because they have security to unleash on people of Edo State”, Wike stated.

On Obaseki’s visit last Sunday, Governor Wike dismissed the insinuation that it was about the former’s detection moves.

He, however, added that if the Edo governor wishes to join the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the decision would be a boost to the opposition party.

He said: “Of course, he (Obaseki) came to see me. There is nothing wrong about that. After all, we are all from South-South.

“If he wants to come to PDP, it would be a boost. But, Edo State PDP has a role to play. He (Obaseki) has not said that. He said he would meet (President) Buhari”, Wike stated.