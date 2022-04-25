From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, yesterday, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) has no reason to deny the South East its presidential ticket for the 2023 poll.

A presidential aspirant, he stated this at Okposi, Ohaozara Local Government Area during the burial of Dandy Omoke, former chairman of the LGA. He said zoning the presidency to the South East was in line with the yearnings for equity, justice and fairness in the region, adding that it would also assuage the feelings of marginalisation by the people.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the APC to listen to the agitations of people of the zone and give them the opportunity to be truly and properly integrated into the nation’s polity by allowing them the opportunity to govern the country in 2023.

“Let the next president come from south for equity, justice, and fairness, if the presidency is not zoned to the South East by PDP and APC they should tell the people why.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Umahi also responded to the claims by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, that he would not win elections without PDP, describing him as a lawyer that does not know the law.

He challenged Wike to a national debate, saying he would use the opportunity to expose his poor intellect and lack of touch with reality.

“I want to be president. Let us do a debate so that the world would see how intellectual property would be deployed,” he said.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .