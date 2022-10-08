From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said the All Progressive Congress (APC) has no valid presidential candidate and candidates for other elections in the 2023 polls.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who stated this at a press briefing on Saturday in Abuja, said this is predicated on the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja, voiding the nomination of the APC candidate in the last Osun governorship polls, Gboyega Oyetola.

Ologunagba stated that with the judgment, every action performed by the Yobe State governor, as chairman of the APC committee that presided over the party’s national convention, which produced the current leadership of the ruling party is now allegedly a nullity.

According to him, “as you are aware, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday, September 30, 2022, nullified the candidature of Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s in the July 16 2022 Osun State Governorship election on the ground that his nomination was invalid, having been conducted and submitted by Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, in violation of Section 183 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“The import of the September 30, 2022 judgment of the Federal High Court is that every decision made by Governor Mai Mala Buni as Chairman of the APC is null and void as you cannot place something on nothing and expect it to stand.

“Consequently, the Congresses as well as the National Convention which produced APC Excos including the Sen. Adamu Abdullahi-led NWC is void.

“In effect, the primaries and Presidential Convention conducted by the Sen. Adamu Abdullahi-led NWC, including the nomination of Sen. Ahmed Bola Tinubu as Presidential Candidate of the APC is invalid, null and void ab-initio.”