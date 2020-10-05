Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The State Working Committee of the All Progressive Alliance (APC), Abia chapter has said the party did not recognise and would, therefore, not zone the governorship position in the state.

State Chairman of the party in Abia, Donatus Nwankpa, who disclosed this to party faithful at Isuikwuato LGA during a town hall meeting at Obayi Ovim Multi-purpose hall, stated that the party wanted the best in the state.

The party in Abia, he said wants a “charismatic, innovative and transparent governor” which he said will come through God and who will take the state to the next level no matter where he comes from.

Nwankpa, while calling on party members for the determination to make a change, said, “Abia must take its pride of place in the comity of states in the country.

“The party will chose the best candidates that will take the state to the next level. Let us have a determination to make a change in the state. God is going to make Abia a special state. The messiah is about to come.”

He disclosed that the party will participate in the forthcoming Local Government and Ward elections in Abia come December 19, 2020 to win some seats.

The Zonal Chairman (Abia North) of the party, Chris Aja urged members to play politics according to the party guidelines, adding that the party is supreme.

During the LGA tour, the entire LGA members of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA)-led by their chairman, Mike Chidi, collapsed their structure into APC.