Okwe Obi, Abuja

A governorship aspirant on the platform of Action Democratic Party (ADP), ahead of Ondo State election, Martin Olateru-Olagbegi, has lambasted the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, saying it has ruined the fortunes, and impoverished people despite the enormous natural resources it is blessed with.

Olateru-Olagbegi, who vented his displeasure yesterday after obtaining the expression of interest form, at the party secretariat in Abuja, said the people do not feel safe because of the scourge of insecurity, acute poverty and highhandedness.

The former vice presidential candidate in 2019 general poll, maintained that if the status quo remains, “we may not have a state that we can call our own in the nearest future.”

He, however, pledged to turn things around especially in the areas of agriculture, health and security with the help of his friends scattered across the world, if elected governor.

“It is no longer safe to leave our lives, destiny and the economic future of our children in the hands of a political party that is so insensitive to the plight of the citizens. The party that is so enmeshed in internal imbroglio, confusion everywhere and in everything, even at the seat of government; Aso Rock where gunshots now rent the air will.

“Nigeria vis-à-vis our dear Ondo State, my primary constituency is gradually becoming a failed state, everything good is now once upon a time – poverty has replaced wealth, insecurity in the place of safety, poor education and grossly inadequate social and infrastructure facilities and amenities etc.

“Posterity will not be fair to us and that is the simple reason that I Prince Martin Kunle Olateru-Olagbegi offer myself to bring about the needed restoration in the economic and socio-political destiny of Ondo State; and I call on all well-meaning citizens of these great nation to do same in their respective states and even at the national under our great party ADP.”

Meanwhile, ADP National Chairman, Yabaji Yusuf Sani, expressed confidence that his party would coast home to victory, because, according to him, God has heard the cries of the people.

Sani urged eligible voters to come out in their numbers, reject any freebies by agents of government, vote and ensure that their votes counts.