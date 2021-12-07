From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The national headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has filed a motion of stay of execution on the court judgment voiding the outcome of the ward congresses conducted by the party in Kano State.

Kano State Commissioner of Information, Mohammad Garba, in a press statement, Tuesday, disclosed that the appeal was filed before the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal.

He revealed that the APC national headquarters, among other arguments, contested the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the case.

He disclosed that also sought by the party was an interim order restraining the respondents from taking steps to give effect to the order of the High Court, pending the hearing of the appeal by the appellate court on December 16, 2021.

Garba added that the APC headquarters submitted that the Chairman and the Secretary of the Congress Committee of the ward congress, who were joined in the case, were never contacted, despite the fact their phone numbers and contact addresses were well captured in the petition.

He also stressed that the duo had never met with the said team of lawyers, who were recorded to have represented them in the case, adding that they were denied the right of fair hearing by the court.

The Commissioner explained that the ward executive committee members were also kept in the dark about the court case, adding that they neither contracted or authorized the said lawyers to represent them.

He urged party members in the state and beyond to continue to exercise restraint and be law- abiding as the national headquarters of the party pursues the case.

