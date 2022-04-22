The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the All Progressives Congress (APC) high cost for nomination and expression of interest forms for elective positions for 2023 has disenfranchised many Nigerians.

The PDP National Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu stated this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja

The APC has pegged its nomination fees for president for N100 million, Governor for 50 million, Senate-N20 million, House of Representatives- N10 million, and State House of Assembly – two million naira.

Ayu in a statement by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Simon Imobo-Tswam, said such price did not take into factor the economy situation and the suffering of Nigerians.

Ayu added that the price did not also reflect APC’s preaching for “Equal Opportunity”.

“This has disenfranchised thousands of Nigeria youths, and dashed the hopes of millions of Nigerian youths, who applauded signing of the Not Too Young To Run Bill into law in 2018.

“It is most insensitive, and mind-boggling. In fact, all those buying the N100m and N50m nomination forms should be investigated for suspected fraud.

“We, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are different. We are a mass movement for the Nigerian people. This is why our nomination fees are soft and democratic,” Ayu said.

Similarly, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Agbo Major, has described the APC nomination forms fees for 2023 general elections as outrageous.

Major said that the fees were unfair, unjust, despicable and insensitive to the plights of Nigerians

He said selling forms to the highest bidder, would encourage godfatherism.

“It will shut out patriotic and resourceful aspirants particularly women, youth and those with disability to continue its infamous recycling of retired and tired party stalwarts with no agenda for a better Nigeria.

He also called on anti-graft agencies of the country to thoroughly investigate the source of income of any person who purchases the party nomination form.

“ This is the only way the nation’s electoral process will be sanitised of money politics that has imposed clueless leaders on the populace.

“The consequence is the lingering political upheavals, insecurity, economic depression, moral decadence, religious disharmony and ethnic division across the country.”

Agbo called on Nigerians to rally support for NNPP in the 2023 general elections.(NAN)