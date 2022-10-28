By Chukwudi Nweje

The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr. AbdulAzeez Olajide Adediran aka Jandor has refuted a report that 5,000 of his loyalists defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference Friday, Adediran said the people that allegedly defected to the APC were not members of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, and that “stage-managed defection” was a charade.

He said, “No member of Lagos4Lagos Movement was there. What are we going there for, we have all we want in the PDP.

“We don’t have money, but we have God and the people. I don’t know most of these faces that were put clothes on in the name of defection.

“What happened yesterday is a paid job. Our members were not there, they are still with us. All our co-ordinators are still with us and they are here at this news conference. We are 100 per cent intact.”

He noted that he and members of his group were busy with their campaign at the Wards where they were interacted with voters, while the APC was stage-managing the defection.

Jandor said the entire leadership of Lagos4Lagos is intact, even as he said the person at the “defection reception” that claimed she was the Woman Leader in the Lagos4Lagos movement is an impostor

According to him, members of Lagos4Lagos have no reason to join the APC which they are determined to unseat from government in 2023.

The PDP governorship candidate challenged the Lagos APC to publish the list the names of the defectors and the positions they held in the Lagos4Lagos movement.

He stressed that he watched the video and saw that less than 50 people, who were not even members of the movement, staged the defection and that the ruling party called it 5,000.

Some of the leaders of Lagos4Lagos Movement, who spoke at the news conference, said that they were still with the movement.

The Lagos PDP Chairman, Mr Philips Aivoji, who was at the conference, said that the PDP didn’t have problem in Lagos, adding that they are united, formidable and are going to win the forthcoming election.

“We are going to teach APC lesson. Our candidates is touring all the wards in the state to seek votes, we are united, APC cannot beat us,” he said.