From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) commenced its ward congress successfully in the 305 Wards in the State.

Our correspondent who visited Azuuzi Ward 3 in Owerri Municipal Council, reported that party members were seen participating in the exercise as early as 8 30 am.

Also, at Obitte/Mgbuisii Ward in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area, the Chairman of APC Local Government,

Obioma Obasi, confirmed the exercise was moving on smoothly.

Other places visited was Nguru/Umuowa ward 6, in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area, one of the leaders, the Director-General, Imo State Orientation Agency, Ethelbert Okere, said: “You can see that the exercise is going on as expected and we are happy.”

