The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed March 17 for an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

This is contained in a notice of meeting signed by Gov. Abubakar Bello, the Acting Chairman of the APC CECPC, Sen. Ken Nnamani (South-East) and Mrs Stella Okotete (National Women Leader).

Others are Sen. Aba Ali (North-West) and Prof. Tahir Mamman (North-East).

The virtual NEC meeting will be held at 11 a.m.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the decision to hold the meeting was taken at the 23rd meeting of the APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) on Tuesday.

The APC National Convention is slated for March 26.

The meeting, they said, is pursuant to Article 25B (i and ii) of the Party Constitution, and by the power vested on the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) via the NEC resolution of Dec. 8, 2020. (NAN)