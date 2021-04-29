From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The minority leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, has revealed that some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the House who are disenchanted with the ruling party are seeking to cross over to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Elumelu made the disclosure on Thursday in Abuja while speaking at an emergency meeting of the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC).

According to the House minority leader, during its 16 years in power, the had PDP worked hard for a stable and united country with a strong economy, but since gaining power, the APC-led Buhari administration has wrecked the country.

‘Today, due to the misrule of the APC, terrorism, mass killings, kidnapping, banditry, youth restiveness, economic hardship, unemployment, hunger and starvation and utter hopelessness have encircled our nation. Nigerians across board are now intensely looking up to our party to rescue our dear nation and we must not fail them,’ Elumelu said.

“I must commend the leaders of our party for the unity and oneness of purpose that have been achieved in our fold for the task ahead. It is undisputable that if we continue in this stead, our party will certainly take back the reign of power at the center and in most states of the federation, come 2023 and save our nation from this despondent situation.’

He added that ‘our caucus had, against this backdrop, intensified our legislative activities in exposing the ills, incompetence, corruption and undesirability of the APC administration while highlighting that solutions lies only in returning the PDP to power at the center in 2023.

‘I am pleased to report to NEC that given our unrelenting efforts, many of our colleagues in the APC have seen reasons to join forces with us and they have expressed their readiness to cross over to our party for the patriotic task ahead.’