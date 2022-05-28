From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Major stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State have hailed the victory of the Chairman of Onicha local government area, Chief Felix Ogbonna Igboke, on the just concluded APC House of Representatives Primary election in the Constituency.

In the election which took place at Obiozor , Headquarters of Ohaozara local government area on Friday,Igboke scored 167 votes to emerge the candidate of the party.

He defeated Mr. Julius Ukachukwu, who did not get any vote.

The Chairman of the electoral Committee, Ideato Ideato, while announcing the results described the exercise as peaceful and transparent.

Chairman of Ohaozara local government area, Nkechinyere Iyioku, commended delegates for casting their votes for the Onicha council boss, noting that with Igboke the victory of the party in the general election is assured.

He urged members of the party in the constituency to begin to mobilize support for the candidate ahead of the elections.

“The delegates made a good choice by voting Igboke.They have made victory easier for the party in the general elections” he said .

Also speaking, the Chairman of Ivo local government area, Onyebuchi Ogbadu, described Igboke as a worthy and loyal party leader in OHANIVO who deserves every support to win the general election and represent the Constituency in the National Assembly in 2023.

Igboke in his acceptance speech, thanked the leader of the party and Governor of the state , Chief David Umahi, State Working Committee members, Chairmen of Ivo and Ohaozara local government areas, delegates and indeed all leaders and members of the party for their support.

He promised to give the constituency quality represention if elected in 2023.