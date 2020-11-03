Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Peoples Democratic Party in Sokoto state has accused the opposition party, APC of keeping blank eye on many infrastructural projects ongoing across the state under the Governor Amino Waziri Tambuwal’s administration.

In a statement released by its Publicity Secretary, Abdullahi Yusuf Hausa and titled: ‘342 HOUSING SCHEME: Where Sokoto APC Chair got it wrong’, the ruling party condemned the view of APC against the housing project scheme announced by the governor.

The party said the it is reacting to a feature analysis titled “Why Tambuwal wants to cite housing project in Wamakko” and published on the Saturday’s edition of Daily Trust by the APC state Chairman, Isa Sadiq Achida.

“It appears that the leaders and members of the opposition, All Progressives Congress (APC) are having sleepless nights ever since Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal revealed his plan to construct 342 housing estate for public officers and senior civil servants in the state last week.

“The Sokoto state APC Chairman, Isa Sadiq Achida, as expected displayed his usual stuff of unsubstantiated claims. But it is not surprising because it is a known fact that ever since their defeat at the governorship election in 2019 by the mighty 342 votes, the mere mention of the number always runs them mad.

“This is because it does not only meant salvation and freedom to the entire people of Sokoto State but it rekindled their hope for a better future, especially for their youth and more prosperous state, which members of the already tattered broom family have been praying against and hell-bent of fighting anybody’s plans to take the state to greater height.

The party also described a claim by the APC chairman, that none of Governor’s Tambuwal projects has ever being completed including, the secondary school in Balle as ‘laughable’.

“Where was he when the 60 offices and a library complex was awarded and completed by the Tambuwal led government at the Sokoto State University, resulting to the accreditation of most of its courses ?

“Where was he when Ibrahim Dasuki road was awarded and completed by this administration which was decorated with street lights?

“Is the chairman not see the 12 brand new junior secondary schools built and fully equipped, including provision of ICT facilities across the three senatorial zones ?

“What about the diagnostic centres, the first of its kind in the entire north, built by this administration and equipped with state of the art facilities, including City scan, is he not aware of it?

“These were aside of many road projects cutting across length and breadth of the state as well as other numerous projects that are too many to mention.” The party further stated.

“And has the chairman, forgotten soon that as the Commissioner of Home Affairs under the first tenure of Governor Aminu Waziri, he personally sought for the total overhauling of the State Fire Service, which was not only done but also led to the provision of new firefighting machines in the state.”

“We are sure the, APC treasurer in the state would testify to our giant stride in the area of scholarship, because his daughter was among the 200 students sponsored by the current administration to study medicine and other related courses abroad and we are proud of her, brilliant performance in her academy pursuit.”

It said the party and it’s leaders can not proved to be ignorant of the policies and programmes of the APC led Federal Government when asserting that no a single fertilizer reaches out to farmers during the raining season.

It urged the APC leaders and members in the state to embrace the olive branch extended to them by the Governor in moving the state forward and be part of history making.