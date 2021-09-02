From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, yesterday, ignored protests from aggrieved members against the conduct of recently held wards congresses, directing states caretaker committees to inaugurate the elected ward executives.

Rising from a meeting at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja, which had four state governors in attendance, the party’s national leadership rectified and adopted the outcome of the ward congresses.

The Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee recently constituted Ward Congresses Appeal Committee, but the latest directive to inaugurate the ward executives, is believed to have been a confirmation of the endorsement of reports from the Appeals Committee.

A statement by the National Secretary, APC Caretaker Committee, Sen John Akpanudoedehe, read: “The APC Caretaker Committee ratifies and adopts the results of the party’s nationwide ward congresses held on Saturday July 31, 2021. Accordingly, the CECPC approves the immediate inauguration of ward executives by state caretaker committees.”

The CECPC hereby directs that the conduct of nationwide local government congresses proceed accordingly by Saturday September 4, 2021 as contained in the official timetable/schedule of activities released the party.”

