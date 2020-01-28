A member-elect of the House of Representatives, Rep. Ado Doguwa says the All Progressives Congress (APC) is in absolute control and has a firm grip of Kano State.

Doguwa made this known in an interview with journalists in Abuja, after presenting his certificate of return to the Clerk of the National Assembly, following his victory in jan. 25, Kano rerun election.

Doguwa debunked claims that the re-run election was marred by violence and electoral malpractices.

The member-elect said that the election was free and fair, describing the state as a progressive state.

According to him, local and foreign observers including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) certified that the election was credible.

“Kano is a very progressive state, in politics, Kano leads and every other state follows; I want to assure that the APC has an absolute grip and control of Kano.

“Kano is the home of the APC and a key state in the North West; we will not compromise Kano at all cost,” he said.

Doguwa who is returning to the House for the 7th time, said that his constituents and indeed Nigerians in general should anticipate his full commitment to legislative activities.

He was the Majority Leader of the 9th House of Representatives before his election was nullified by the court in 2019. (NAN)